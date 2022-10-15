‘Move Over for Me’ Campaign to Highlight Dangers Faced by Workers, Stranded Motorists
FARGO, ND – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 15, 2022 as “Slow Down, Move Over” day in North Dakota.
AAA - The Auto Club Group worked with the Office of Governor Burgum and Vision Zero partners on a proclamation to promote the protection of all motorists on the roadside in order to strengthen the existing “Slow Down, Move Over” law.
“While all 50 states have a Slow Down, Move Over law, nearly a quarter of motorists don’t know these laws exist or how they vary from state to state,” explains Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This proclamation helps bring awareness that motorists can help those outside disabled vehicles stay safe by moving over and slowing down for every vehicle that is on the roadside.”
North Dakota’s current law protects roadside workers and their vehicles including first responders, tow trucks, municipal vehicles and road maintenance vehicles, but does not yet cover disabled vehicles. Research shows that nearly 350 people are struck and killed every year while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside in the United States.
To protect emergency responders, AAA and other traffic safety advocates have led the way in getting Move Over laws passed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This year, AAA is working with the Towing and Recovery Association of America to introduce a federal resolution for a National Move Over Law Day. Regionally, a Move Over for Me campaign has been created to remind drivers of the importance of paying attention, slowing down and moving over when they see others at the side of the road working or stranded with a disabled vehicle.
About AAA - The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
