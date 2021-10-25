FARGO, ND -- The average cost for a gallon of gas rose five cents in North Dakota last week to hit $3.15. The national average also rose a nickel to hit $3.32.
Retail gasoline prices have jumped to the highest averages since November 2014, and several more cents are expected to be tacked on over the coming days, according to AAA. The primary driver of this surge is the cost of crude oil, which is now trading above $82 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was as low as $62 per barrel. The global market is digesting strengthening demand while simultaneously witnessing tightening supply.
