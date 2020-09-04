The Titanic Museum is in Branson, Missouri. As you are standing in line to enter, a crew member hands you a boarding pass. On the back is a short story about one of the passengers and you find out their fate at the end of the tour.
The museum then guides you through the whole process from the construction of the ship to its demise with fascinating displays and artifacts that will leave you in awe. The first stop on the tour is the display of flags from the countries all the passengers were from. Above that is a life-sized replica of the smallest propeller which was 16.5 feet wide.
