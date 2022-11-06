CDBG Fund Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that a total of $1,804,803 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for fiscal year 2021 were awarded to 13 North Dakota Communities.

The CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants for public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development projects.

Recommended for you