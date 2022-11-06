BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that a total of $1,804,803 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for fiscal year 2021 were awarded to 13 North Dakota Communities.
The CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants for public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development projects.
“Throughout 2021, the eight CDBG regional councils saw an impressive number of applications,” Commerce Community Services CDBG Program Manager Tonya Forderer said. “Many communities in North Dakota have a strong desire to utilize flexible programs such as the CDBG program to make a variety of improvements for livability that will directly impact their current and future residents.”
The primary beneficiaries of CDBG-funded projects must be very low- and low-income individuals. Examples of projects funded by the CDBG include:
- Housing – housing rehabilitation of very low- and low-income homeowner units and rental units within a particular area.
- Public facilities – water and sewer projects, removal of architectural barriers, fire halls, ambulances, etc.
- Economic development – cities and counties receive funds to loan and or grant to businesses that create jobs for low-income persons.
FY2021 CDBG award recipients:
- The City of Epping was awarded $151,326 to rehabilitate the senior hall and make it American Disability Act (ADA) accessible.
- The City of Velva was awarded $332,809 to rehabilitate the city’s lift station.
- Rolette County was awarded $75,000 to rehabilitate the public health district building.
- The City of Rocklake was awarded $119,417 for the city’s water tower project.
- The City of Rolla was awarded $75,000 for an emergency siren and alarm system project.
- The City of Fordville was awarded $116,653 to work on the city’s sidewalks and make them ADA accessible.
- The City of Manvel was awarded $89,372 to work on the city’s sidewalks and make them ADA accessible.
- The City of Medina was awarded $115,000 for the city’s water project.
- The City of Portland awarded $290,548 to rehabilitate the city’s lift station with a new valve vault.
- The City of Coleharbor was awarded $86,678 for a water storage and pump house project to include a meter replacement.
- The City of Steele was awarded $75,000 for a multi-family housing rehabilitation project.
- The City of Carson was awarded $75,000 for a multi-family housing rehabilitation project, and $75,000 for lagoon repairs.
- Bowman County was awarded $128,000 for a multi-family housing rehabilitation project.