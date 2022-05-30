The skies opened up and the heavens wept upon another Memorial Day in Valley City, which saw a great turnout at the Eagles Club despite the inclement weather.
A patriotic display of music and memorial was held Monday morning as the good people of the valley remembered fallen veterans and honored those still among us.
A fantastic feast was prepared afterwards and though the rain put a damper on any displays of gunpowder, the local color guard and veterans groups marched in proud array, with music provided by the Valley City High School band.
The Times-Record is proud to offer our deepest gratitude for the men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms.
