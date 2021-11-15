Citizens of North Dakota,
Thank you for your commitment to helping your fellow North Dakotans through the COVID-19 pandemic. Working together with a data-driven approach, our state has relied on personal responsibility and a balanced approach to protect the most vulnerable, preserve hospital capacity, and keep our schools and economy open.
Now, with the widespread availability of safe and effective vaccines and treatments, we have new tools to fight the pandemic. We are grateful to everyone giving and receiving the vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.
As we continue to navigate this unprecedented time, we encourage citizens to visit NDResponse.gov
or health.nd.gov for the most comprehensive data and up-to-date information on how Team ND is addressing this pandemic through a whole-of-government, whole-of-community approach.
We are deeply grateful for our health care workers, long-term care staff, educators, businesses, local public health units, legislators, city and county leaders, federal partners and Team ND members in the Department of Health and other state agencies who have worked together and tirelessly to save lives and livelihoods.
Gov. Doug Burgum