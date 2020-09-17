The A-Maze-N Clown Pumpkin Patch is hosted each year by the El Zagal Jamestown Shrine Clowns, and the site is open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and every Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. through October 25th.
Located along Industrial Road in Jamestown, the A-Maze-N Clown Pumpkin Patch holds acres of fun, offering families with kids of all ages a unique chance to enjoy the Autumn season. There are tons of activities and games, from the popular corn maze and pumpkin patch to the corn pit, hay rides, obstacle course and pumpkin catapult. Find it all at 3523 82nd Ave. SE, Jamestown (701-320-7653).
You can visit the Jamestown Clowns’ Facebook page for more information.town Clowns Facebook page for more information.