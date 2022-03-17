The Legacy Place, a senior living, assisted living and transitional living care facility located in Valley City, celebrates 13 years of caregiving this month.
As part of that auspicious anniversary, The Legacy Place flung open its doors and invited the public and prospective residents to take a look at their myriad facilities, services and the homey atmosphere that defines the Place.
“I think we’ve evolved from what we originally started at. We started as an assisted living facility, to serve its purpose of a need in our community for more places for residents or individuals to go for assisted living needs, versus a nursing home level. From there, over the last 13 years, we’ve evolved – we’re not just offering assisted living, but offering lower-level packages … to get the elderly population into a somewhat community environment, but in a personal apartment.”
There’s a sense of comfort and homespun hospitality from the moment you enter the doors of The Legacy Place, looking upon a spacious dining area where fresh-cooked meals are served three times daily, seven days a week. There’s nursing staff onsite available 24/7 for the residents, and emergency response systems, along with more creature comforts, such as housekeeping, laundry services, heated floors and well-kept rooms. Some even have their mini-fridges elevated for the convenient access of the residents.
