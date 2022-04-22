Valley City State University had a great line-up of local and state leaders to celebrate the newly opened VCSU Center for the Arts, a palatial gallery space, concert hall and performance venue. See full quotes and more photos in your next paper.
Be sure and pick up your Times-Record Apr. 22-24 Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.