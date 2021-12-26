As night fell on Christmas Day 2016 in North Dakota, someone or something was roaming around Ellendale. Though newspapers and TV stations in the area didn’t pick up the sensational story until a few days into the New Year, the events that night reportedly began at a rural home in the area. A woman glanced out of her kitchen window and saw what she described as a “huge, hairy, ugly monster” in her yard, which had turned to look at her. The startling encounter led her to immediately phone a family friend, Chris Bauer, to investigate. Bauer, an avid outdoorsman and experienced trapper, visited the farmstead that same night and picked up the trail of what seemed to be a large, bipedal creature where the woman had claimed it had stood.
The tracks were 18 inches long, 8 inches wide, and 4 feet apart. Bauer was shocked at the size of the prints, sunken deep into the snow—-this thing had to be huge. He followed the tracks across the highway near the home and then into the hills. In total, the prints spanned more than 7 miles before fading into the shallow snow on a hillside. When Bauer spoke with media sources about tracking the beast, he said he’d picked up other details along the trail, too. It appeared that the creature, whatever it was, had kicked up snow and reached down and picked up something from the ground—-Bauer surmised they were mice or voles.
Bauer was confident that an ape-like cryptid many know as Bigfoot had taken a walk through the farmland and hills of Dickey County on the night of Christmas Day.
The story worked its way up to the national news circuit, and people across the country were split on whether or not Bigfoot was strolling across the North Dakota prairie. Then, near the end of January 2017, an anonymous letter was received at WDAY TV news station in Fargo, claiming the whole thing had just been a prank blown out of proportion. The letter’s author used “Bauer’s Bigfoot” as his name, admitting that he was drunk when he screwed a pair of Bigfoot-looking wooden feet onto the bottom of his shoes, made his way to the farmhouse, and made tracks in the snow. It wasn’t meant to trick the world into believing Bigfoot was in Ellendale, the letter writer claimed; rather, it was just supposed to be a prank on his or her friends in the area. One of those friends lived at the home where the woman claimed to have seen the monster. The letter’s author noted that encounter by saying that s/he had rounded the corner to cross in front of the house and that s/he had turned to see the woman in the kitchen window.
“She happened to look out the window and I froze. Busted I thought she looked directly at me it seemed then quickly turned and went back the way she came and I took off.”
The letter hit the national news soon after WDAY reported on it and while some believed the anonymous letter was proof that the whole thing was a prank-gone-misunderstood, others didn’t think the letter explained enough to discount the sighting and tracks. Bauer was among those in the latter group. He was confident that the letter couldn’t explain away what his friend had seen or the tracks he’d followed.
The tracks were 4 feet apart—-the average man’s stride is 2.5 feet—-and covered a distance of 7 full miles. To Bauer and others who’d followed the story, those two facts meant that there’s no way the tracks could have been faked. In addition, Bauer said, the letter’s author never claimed to have been dressed up as Bigfoot as he made the fake prints. The whole point of the “prank” had been to leave behind giant footprints. The author had never counted on being caught. Yet, the woman who saw him just outside her kitchen window described a monstrous, hairy, large creature. How, Bauer wondered aloud to media sources in 2017, could she have mistaken a bare-faced man or woman so close to her window looking right at her?
"Someone saw him, and he left behind a trail and tracks,” Bauer said in February 2017. “He's a real animal, he's here and I want people to know.”
So, was it a “who” or a “what” lurking outside Ellendale on Christmas Day 2016? Perhaps the legendary creature decided to give Santa Claus a run for his money. Perhaps Bigfoot and Santa exist in the same realm. Perhaps they don’t. We’ll leave it to you to decide for yourself.
In any case, keep your eyes peeled this holiday—-you never know what you might encounter (personally, I’d rather catch a jolly, bearded man placing gifts beneath my Christmas tree than a large ape-like creature strolling past my kitchen window).
Merry Christmas!