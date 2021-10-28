The following article was published in the Valley City Times-Record on May 25, 1911. Though the events laid out in the piece didn’t happen around Halloween, the spooky story is perfect for this time of year.
—
Ghost Seen in the
Eastern Part of
the City
It was white and had wings and worked havoc among the natives
Five residents of East Valley City prostrated by nervous shocks; three recovering from protracted fainting spells, and the whole east end of town in the throes of an epidemic of fear, is the record of the last forty-eight hours in that section of the city, as the result of psychic phenomena observed by many residents at different times and places which can leave no doubt as to their reality.
Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Jones, Jones is not their name, but even the reporter was not proof against their pleading to withhold their names), returned from a visit to a friend’s house on Riverside avenue Sunday night, and had reached a point where the trees, just springing into verdure cast their heavy shadows across the road. What foretaste of trouble, or what magnetism is it that compels foreboding, and turns the eyes involuntarily to the point of danger and fear. Whatever the mysterious power, Mrs. Jones cast her eyes behind her just at the darkest place in the road, and with a shriek fell into her husband’s arms. He, turning at her scream gave a hollow groan, a yell of terror and agonized fear, and clasping the form of his better half to his manly bosom, staggeringly ran toward their home nearby, with all the easy grace of a brewery horse on a slippery pavement.
