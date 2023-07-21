11U team wins two games over Fargo
It was a perfect night for baseball. The sun was shining, a few clouds in the sky, a little bit of a breeze and a very good opponent. The ingredients were there for a great night. But the night was about more than just two 11 year old teams playing one another. The night was about young man named Sam, and his field.
Sam, is Sam Noeske, who passed away in 2017 on August 18th while camping from a heart issue. He was 11 years, 11 months and 11 days old. In 2018 Sam’s family, and Washington Elementary Principal Chad Lueck, came up with a grand idea to renovate the field next to the school in honor of Sam. That dream became a reality and is now Sam’s Field, a baseball field for the youth of Valley City to play on during the school year and into the summer.
Since that first game was played on Sam’s Field on June 17th 2019, many more have been played there. Wednesday night, two more would be added to the growing list as the Valley City Cal Ripken 11U team took on the Fargo 61 Reds.
But...Before the games were played, a ceremony, honoring Sam and his family took place.
After the starting lineups were announced and the National Anthem was sung by Sullivan Peterson, Josh Kasowski, 11U coach, spoke to the large gathering of fans. Josh started with thanking the many people that have made Sam’s Field and this 11U team possible, Kasowski emotionally read the words that are engraved on the plaque outside of the field, behind homeplate, about Sam and his life. Kasowski then said “I don’t exaggerate when I say that without the Noeske’s dedication, hard work and vision to keep Sam’s legacy going, we would not be here. This field makes it possible for us to have this team and hopefully many Cal Ripken teams going forward. So we thank you for that.”
Ross Berg, 11U coach, shared with the Noeske’s and the throng of onlookers. “11 years, 11 months, and 11 days. The number eleven is significant to the Noeske family. Sam’s favorite number, eleven.” Berg continues, “Josh and I were talking and we know it was meant to be that the first ever chartered Cal Ripken Valley City baseball team would be this 11 year old team we have here today.”
Some of the current 11U players talked about what Sam’s Field means to them. Gray Kasowski said “my favorite memory on Sam’s Field is, we were playing Wahpeton, it was the bottom of the last inning, the tying run on third and I was up to bat and I hit a walkoff home run over the fence and all my teammates surrounded me at homeplate. We love you Sam.” Camden Larson said, “Sam’s Field is a great place for me and my friends to learn baseball, friendship and teamwork. We are all wearing the number 11 as our eyeblack tonight in honor of Sam’s favorite number.”
Sam’s family, mom Amy, dad Jerry and sisters Lindsey and Jenessa were in attendance as was Sam’s best friend Andrew Tangen and his dad Chad. Andrew threw out the ceremonial first pitch and the Noesk’s were given a team hat, signed baseball and a #11 jersey with Sam’s name on the back.
All with the Valley City King’s Babe Ruth team, watching from behind Sam’s family and the pitchers mound. These players were the first team to play on Sam’s Field in 2019 and will be heading to the State Babe Ruth tournament this weekend.
In this reporters opinion it was a night of emotions, gratitude, kindness within our tight-knit community as folks gathered together to support the Noeske family, remember a young man who touched so many lives in his short time here with us and to, Sam’s favorite - play ball.
Congratulations to the teams as Valley City won 9-1 and 10-0.
In game one, Gavin Wiebe was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Garet Goven was 2 for 3 with three RBI Kayson Ziemba was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Beck Dietrich had a two-run homer.
In game two, Gray Kasowski was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and allowed just one hit on three shutout innings for the win. Valley City is now 19-10 on the season, they will start their state tournament next week.
