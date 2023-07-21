Andrew Tangen throwing pitch at Sam's Field

Pictured above is the family of Sam Noeske and his best friend l-r: Jenessa, Amy, Lyndsey, Andrew Tangen, Jerry Noeske and Chad Tangen as Andrew throws out the ceremonial first pitch in honor, and remembrance, of his best friend Sam. Far top photo features the 11U Cal Ripken team on the left and Babe Ruth Kings in line to the top right. Photo by Alyssa Thomsen

 BRENT THOMSEN

11U team wins two games over Fargo

It was a perfect night for baseball. The sun was shining, a few clouds in the sky, a little bit of a breeze and a very good opponent. The ingredients were there for a great night. But the night was about more than just two 11 year old teams playing one another. The night was about young man named Sam, and his field.

