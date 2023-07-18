It is hard to believe it has been five years since the completion of Sam’s Field. And on Wednesday, July 19th at 5:30 p.m., there will be a celebration of Youth Baseball, Sam’s Field and Sam Noeske.
The field is named in honor of 11-year-old Sam Noeske who passed away in August, 2017. Sam is the son of Amy and Jerry Noeske. His love for baseball and his memory live on at Sam’s Field that was built at Washington Elementary School. Having a baseball field named in his honor is perfect. Jerry says, despite Sam playing other sports, baseball was one his favorites. “He played baseball, football, and basketball. But baseball was one of his favorites so this couldn’t be more fitting.” It took the entire school year of 2017-2018 to get the project done. A project that was started as a conversation between Sam’s dad Jerry and Chad Lueck, principal of Washington Elementary School.
Principal Lueck says baseball was not the first thought when they were planning on renovating the field. “At that time we were thinking maybe a kickball field”
Pre-game events will include a ceremonial first pitch from the Noeske family, a donation to the Sam’s Field Baseball Fund, singing of the National Anthem and recognition of the 2023 Valley City Kings Babe Ruth team that is headed to state after winning the District 7 championship. This group of players were the first ones to play on Sam’s Field on June 17th 2019.
Watch for photos and a recap from the game to follow in your Times-Record.
