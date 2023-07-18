Celebrating five years of Sam's Field
Photo Submitted By: Jerry Noeske

It is hard to believe it has been five years since the completion of Sam’s Field. And on Wednesday, July 19th at 5:30 p.m., there will be a celebration of  Youth Baseball, Sam’s Field and Sam Noeske.

The field is named in honor of 11-year-old Sam Noeske who passed away in August, 2017. Sam is the son of Amy and Jerry Noeske. His love for baseball and his memory live on at Sam’s Field that was built at Washington Elementary School. Having a baseball field named in his honor is perfect. Jerry says, despite Sam playing other sports, baseball was one his favorites. “He played baseball, football, and basketball. But baseball was one of his favorites so this couldn’t be more fitting.” It took the entire school year of 2017-2018 to get the project done. A project that was started as a conversation between Sam’s dad Jerry and Chad Lueck, principal of Washington Elementary School.

