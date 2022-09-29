From the age of courtly love to the era of music on television, there have ever been troubadours – traveling lyricists who have spread a love of music and verse wherever they wander.
That rich tradition is alive and well here in Valley City – the Valley Troubadours are gathered once more, and there’s plenty of room in the chorus for any men with a love of music and a want to sing to take part.
“We’re a men’s choir. We sing a fall season and a spring season, so right now we’re getting ready for Christmas songs,” Michael Whisler, president of the Valley Troubadours, told the Times-Record. “We’re a four-part choir … so we’ve got a spot for anybody. We’re preparing for Christmas, we’ll be performing December a number of concerts around the area.”
It’s a fellowship that spans multiple generations; Whistler’s been a member for only five or six years, but some of their more seasoned members have spent decades in the chorus. Among them is James Wagar, who has been a Troubadour for 33 years.
“It’s a fellowship of men who love to sing, love music and love to do something to spread the joy of music in the community,” Wagar said. “It’s been great seeing the progression of the group over the years … continually bringing the group up another level, y’know? That’s what I’ve enjoyed. The continued learning. (Even after 33 years I’m) continuing to learn and develop.”
