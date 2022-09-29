Troubadours

From the age of courtly love to the era of music on television, there have ever been troubadours – traveling lyricists who have spread a love of music and verse wherever they wander.

That rich tradition is alive and well here in Valley City – the Valley Troubadours are gathered once more, and there’s plenty of room in the chorus for any men with a love of music and a want to sing to take part.

