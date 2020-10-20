Yes – even in a pandemic, the VCHS 9th-12th grade band and choir students will be selling fresh fruit. It's the 6th year of this heart-healthy fundraiser that helps students earn individual funds to attend Heritage Festival, a high school music competition.
Every other year VCHS juniors and seniors represent our community at this competition.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, October 20th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.