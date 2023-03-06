VALLEY CITY, N.D. - The North Dakota Winter Show is celebrating their 86th year with a jam-packed week of fun and excitement March 7-12.
This year’s Winter Show will feature their annual truck and tractor pull, horse team events, vendor and Market Show, queen contest, Bid Call Contest, livestock shows and always fan favorites, rodeo with the NDWS Ranch Rodeo and PRCA performances.
The North Dakota Winter Show provides entertainment and fun for the whole family! This year enjoy traditional family favorites along with some new including the Wheels of Ag Game Show, book reading with Miss North Dakota Rodeo Queen, critter corral, cowboy church, vendors, food and so much more for the whole family to enjoy.
The North Dakota Winter Show is home to the oldest and longest running agriculture show in ND. The North Dakota Winter Show is held every March and attracts exhibitors and visitors from numerous states, as well as Canada. The mission of the North Dakota Winter Show is to provide an education for youth in the various segments of agri-business and to promote and expand agriculture through improved agricultural practices and techniques, and to honor our pioneer culture and heritages. They also strive to establish a quality and entertaining learning experience for people of all ages. For more information about the shows, schedule, or tickets can be found at www.northdakotawintershow.com or by calling 1-800-437-0218.