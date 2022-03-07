VALLEY CITY, N.D. - The North Dakota Winter Show is celebrating their 85th year with a jam-packed week of fun and excitement on March 9-13. This year’s Winter Show will feature their annual Country Concert, Truck and Tractor Pull, Horse Team Events, a Craft Show, Queen Contest, Bid Call Contest, Livestock Shows and PRCA Rodeo performances.
The North Dakota Winter Show provides entertainment and fun for the whole family! This year the show will feature Tim Montana with opener Tripwire, comedian magician Norm Barnhart, 10-time NFR contract act Madison Thomas, and Cowboy Church Pastor Nick Geray. The North Dakota Winter Show is home to the oldest and longest running agriculture show in ND. The North Dakota Winter Show is held every March and attracts exhibitors and visitors from numerous states, as well as Canada. The mission of the North Dakota Winter Show is to provide an education for youth in the various segments of agri-business and to promote and expand agriculture through improved agricultural practices and techniques, and to honor our pioneer culture and heritages. They also strive to establish a quality and entertaining learning experience for people of all ages. For more information about the shows, schedule, or tickets can be found at www.northdakotawintershow.com. Contact the NDWS by calling 1-800-437-0218 or emailing brandee@northdakotawintershow.com.