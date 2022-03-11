The 85th annual North Dakota Winter Show events and activities have been heating up Valley City this week with the weekend offering ‘on the edge of your seat’ rodeo fun and so much more.
Upcoming NDWS events:
Friday, March 11th: Queen Contest, 8 a.m., PRCA Rodeo Slack, 1 p.m.; PRCA Rodeo, 7 p.m. KIDS EVENTS: 3:30 p.m. Norm Barnhart the Magician on Ag Country Stage.
Saturday, March 12th: Craft Show & Antiques (Armory), 10 a.m.; Battle of the Borders High School Rodeo Challenge, 9 a.m.; PRCA Rodeo, 2 & 7 p.m. KIDS EVENTS: 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Norm Barnhart the Magician on Ag Country Stage; 2 p.m. PRCA Rodeo kids 14 and under one child per adult purchased ticket admitted free; Washboard Willy entertainment all day. Rodeo Fashion Show and Luncheon, starts at 10 a.m., at the VC Eagles Club along with Crop Show judging and competition all day.
Sunday, March 13th: Jr. Cattle Show, 8 a.m.; Cowboy Church on AgCo Stage With Pastor Nick Geray, 9 a.m.; Craft Show & Antiques (Armory), 10 a.m.; NDRA Rodeo, 1 p.m., Bid Call Contest and Sale, 1 p.m. NDWS Critter Corral will be open in the South Exhibit Building from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 11th, Saturday, March 12th and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13th.