The 61st annual Disabled America Veterans (DAV) Fall Auction will be held on Friday, October 8th at 7 p.m. in the Riverside Room (lower level - elevator available) at the Eagles Club. There will be many items up for auction as well as food and beverages available for purchase.
The auction is put on by volunteers from the local DAV chapter and serves as their main fundraiser for the year. Funds that are raised through the Fall Auction and the smaller fundraising events throughout the year go to helping veterans in Valley City and the surrounding area in many different ways. For example, each year at Christmas time, the DAV makes donations for veterans who reside at the Sheyenne Care Center, as well as to the Veterans Home in Lisbon, North Dakota. The donations go towards funding Christmas gifts, material for the Woodworking Shop, Craft Shop and more. In addition, the local DAV funds two scholarships per year for college students who are relatives of a Chapter #24 member—current or past.
Read the full story in your October 1-3, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.