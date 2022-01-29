You only turn 60 once – and while not everyone may look forward to such an auspicious milestone of time, Liz Fick, administrative assistant at the Litchville-Marion Elementary school, is not only embracing the age, she’s using the opportunity to make birthday wishes possible for many more besides.
“I announced it right after summer vacation, I posted it on social media … instead of running from being 60, I’m embracing it,” Fick said.
Instead of presents or cards or anything like that, Fick had asked the community to wish her well by donating cake kits – 60 of them, for each of her years – that’d go on to be donated to food pantries in Barnes County, Dickey and LaMoure.
