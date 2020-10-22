Phase II of the 5th Ave NW reconstruction has been suspended for winter. The roadway opened to residents as of Oct. 21. Permanent signage will be placed the week of Oct. 26 and the roadway will open to the public at that time. Temporary gravel surfacing will be placed on sidewalks that have not yet been completed. Final construction work will be completed late spring/early summer in 2021. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at 701-845-4980.
Latest News
- Mayor Carlsrud Signs Emergency Order Implementing Mask Plan
- Valley City Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Near Sanborn
- Bowling League Results - Week 5
- 5th Avenue NW Construction Update
- VCSU October 24th Football Game Postponed
- Icy Roads in Valley City
- Basketball Captain Sidelined Due to COVID Complications
- Hi-Liners for Christ Challenges Students & Staff to Read Warren's "Purpose Driven Life"
Most Popular
Articles
- ARC Thrift-E-Store and Granny's Closet Closed Temporarily
- Mayor Carlsrud Signs Emergency Order Implementing Mask Plan
- Handy Hardware Announces New Location & New Name
- VCHS 2020 Homecoming
- Valley City Woman Seriously Injured in Rollover Near Sanborn
- Train Vs. Semi Collision Reported in Rural Valley
- VCPS Update Information From Superintendent Johnson
- 5th Avenue NW Construction Update
- Icy Roads in Valley City
- VCPS Winter Plans Information
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29