Phase II of the 5th Ave NW reconstruction has been suspended for winter. The roadway opened to residents as of Oct. 21. Permanent signage will be placed the week of Oct. 26 and the roadway will open to the public at that time. Temporary gravel surfacing will be placed on sidewalks that have not yet been completed. Final construction work will be completed late spring/early summer in 2021. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at 701-845-4980.

