The 4th annual Times-Record Halloween coloring contest kicked off in the middle of October, a challenge in which where children ages 4-10 were asked to show off their creative skills. Many talented youngsters colored the Halloween pumpkin image provided in the Times-Record on October 15th, and each was unique and beautiful.
Local businesses joined the Times-Record in sharing the spirit of the Halloween season and sponsoring the Halloween fun.
A TR judging committee was formed and struggled immensely with such a tough decision. All the entries were so wonderful!
We are proud to announce the winners: Congratulations Acy Kasowski and Allie Gordon. We extend a special thank-you to all of the participants as well our many sponsors: Bitz Tire and Service, Bison & Valley Cinema’s, Two River’s Printing, Quality Alignment and Brake Center, Dick Nelson Sales & Leasing, Inc., Central Avenue HealthMart Pharmacy and Blair’s Auto Body.
Winners, please stop into the TR office and pick up your gift certificates to have a tasty treat on us to Wild Prairie Bakery. Happy Halloween!!