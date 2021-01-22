The 4th Annual Ladies Crafting Weekend will be held February 5th and February 6th, starting at noon on Friday through Saturday, 9 p.m.
They will share God's Word through worship, testimony, and prayer along with plenty of crafting. Scrapbook, quilt, color, crochet, knit, organize junk drawers, plan schooling, whatever you need to accomplish, come and join in on the fun. Doors open Friday at noon and we plan to head home on Saturday evening by 9 p.m.
