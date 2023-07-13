Valley City's Eggermont plays in Lions All-Star Games

The North Dakota Lion’s All-Star basketball series was played in Bismarck and Fargo this year. Day one at Bismarck Legacy, the Class B girls won 85-77 while the A boys prevailed 106-94. Day two was at Fargo South and the Class A girls won 97-88 in overtime, while the Class B boys won 107-100. 

Valley City’s Brooke Eggermont was on the East Squad for Class A. In game one, Eggermont was on the floor for around 13 minutes. She had two points on 1 for 4 shooting, including 0 for 2 from three point range. She also had a block. Bismarck Century’s Bergan Kinnebrew led Class A with 22 points. Miriley Simon of West Fargo had 15 points in the loss. Ellie Braaten of Westhope-Newberg, who has committed to play at Valley City State University next year, had 13 points for class B. Two other future Vikings scored for Class B, Ella Powell of Bowman had four points and Klaire Cotton of Central Cass had five points.

