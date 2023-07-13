The North Dakota Lion’s All-Star basketball series was played in Bismarck and Fargo this year. Day one at Bismarck Legacy, the Class B girls won 85-77 while the A boys prevailed 106-94. Day two was at Fargo South and the Class A girls won 97-88 in overtime, while the Class B boys won 107-100.
Valley City’s Brooke Eggermont was on the East Squad for Class A. In game one, Eggermont was on the floor for around 13 minutes. She had two points on 1 for 4 shooting, including 0 for 2 from three point range. She also had a block. Bismarck Century’s Bergan Kinnebrew led Class A with 22 points. Miriley Simon of West Fargo had 15 points in the loss. Ellie Braaten of Westhope-Newberg, who has committed to play at Valley City State University next year, had 13 points for class B. Two other future Vikings scored for Class B, Ella Powell of Bowman had four points and Klaire Cotton of Central Cass had five points.
In the boys game, Sam Kobbervig of Central Cass, who has committed to play basketball at VCSU had five points, including a three-pointer with just under eight minutes to go in the game to cut the Class A lead down to 81-76, but that would be as close as the B’s would get.
In game two in Fargo at South High, Eggermont was on the floor for a little over 14 minutes. She was 0 for 2 shooting with a rebound and a foul. The game went to overtime when Kinnebrew made one of two free throws with 29.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 79.
In overtime, Simon made a 15 footer, 21 seconds into the overtime and Class A never trailed after that. Kinnebrew had 27 points to place Class A. Simon had 24 points and her West Fargo teammate Chloe Pfau had 17. Braaten had 20 points to lead the Class B scoring and fellow future Viking Ella Powell of Bowman had eleven points. Klaire Cotton from Central Cass was also in the scoring column for Class B with six points.
In the boys game, Viking commit Sam Kobbervig of Central Cass had eleven points for Class B in the win.
For Brooke Eggermont it was the last game of her high school basketball career. She is the 37th Hi-Liner to play in the game and the 22nd girl. She follows in the first steps of cousins Taryn and Jadyn Dieterle who played in the series in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Brooke’s aunt, Deb Burchill (Gruman), played in this series in 1994 for Maple Valley.
