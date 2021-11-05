By planting trees locally, we help improve the local air, help capture carbon dioxide, provide ecosystems for local wildlife …and beautify Valley City. Early in October a dedicated group of Valley City volunteers (the Valley City Beautification Committee) planted 41 trees in four quadrants of the city.
The volunteers wrote the grant which was submitted by the city to the North Dakota Forest Service. Through donations and volunteer time the committee was able to match the $10,000 received through the ND Forest Service. The bid for providing the trees and leading the planting was from Pine Country Nursery.
