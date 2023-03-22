Barnes County 4-H students forged through the winter weather during the North Dakota Winter Show to spend an afternoon of fun and learning with Dr. Jennifer Fischer, national-certified dog trainer and veterinarian from Valley City Veterinary Hospital.
Dr. Fisher shares with the Times-Record that the 4-H Dog Project is a way to help 4-H’ers:
• Develop leadership, initiative, self-reliance and sportsmanship.
• Experience the pride and responsibility of involvement with a dog.
• Learn a greater love for animals and develop a humane attitude toward them.
• Prepare for citizenship responsibilities by working together in groups and supporting community 4-H Dog Projects and activities.
This 4-H project is one of many that gives the students a chance to demonstrate and show their skills and talents with their animals.
Barnes County 4-H members say thank you to those of you who made it out to see the dogs in action.
Watch for more 4-H activities and events in your Times-Record or by visiting the Barnes County Extension Facebook page.