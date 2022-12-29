Do you have a furry friend that maybe doesn’t listen as well as she/he should?
Barnes County 4-H has just the answer you are looking for - February 7th will kick off a 10-week dog obedience course in Valley City. Even better, it will be taught by resident expert Dr. Jennifer Fischer of the Valley City Veterinarian Clinic.
Dr. Fischer comes with a wealth of 16+ years of experience from MN 4-H, and she’s a nationally-certified dog trainer. In addition to teaching the 10-week dog obedience classes, she is responsible for the county dog obedience and showmanship show (most recently, she’s has added a Rally Show) Because of the knowledge, passion, and encouragement she gives the dog owners, at least two of her students have gone on to professionally work with dogs. One student, who’s now in college, has started up a dog club on her campus, trains dogs, volunteers at shelters, fosters dogs and is currently in the process of becoming a “Pet Partner.” That student has high praise for Dr. Jenn: “Dr. Jenn is the best instructor I have had, and I fully believe in and use her training methods.”
The classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 -7 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Valley City. These classes are for students, ages 3rd grade and up, and dogs at least 6 months old.
Proof of rabies, distemper and kennel cough vaccination paperwork is required.
Please bring all necessary information to the first class February 7, 2023.
