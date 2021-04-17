Do you have a furry friend that maybe doesn’t listen as well as s/he should?
Barnes County 4-H has just the answer you are looking for: April 27th will kick off a 10-week dog obedience course in Valley City. Even better, it will be taught by resident expert Dr. Jennifer Fischer of the Valley City Veterinarian Clinic.
The classes will be held every Tuesday from 6 -7 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Valley City. These classes are for kids ages 3rd grade and up, and dogs at least 6 months old.
Class size is limited to 12 participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register by visiting https://forms.gle/TuLcQZvaj8fy2Ru50. Cost is $35.00 plus $5.00 4H membership fee.
For more info., call Barnes County Extension at 701-845-8528 or email susan.milender@ndsu.edu
