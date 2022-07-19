4-H Achievement Day wrapped up this weekend with the livestock judging at the North Dakota Winter Show Events Center. There were more participants and a bigger audience compared to the first 4-H Achievement Day earlier this week.
Alicia Harstad, Extension Agent of Barnes County managed the entire event, along with Deb Hochhalter, Extension Administrative Assistant of Barnes County.
“It is really great experience for the 4-Hers, they can show the hard work they put in animal projects, its just a fun experience for the 4-Hers,” said Harstad.
The judging officially started at 9 a.m. with the swine, sheep and goat judging and the registration for all the livestock was done prior at 8 a.m. The livestock judge was Brian Zimprich.
“We just got done doing the swine, the sheep and the goat show. We don’t have any dairy here today, that would be the only species that isn’t here, we will have the beef so there is breeding, market and showmanship classes,” said Harstad.
After the livestock judging, four students were chosen for the round robin showmanship and this decided the the final champion. The judge was Whitney Vogel.
“At the very end of all of that, we will have the round robin showmanship, so those that won their showmanship class in their specific species, they get to go out in the ring and take turn showing all the different animals, winner is the one that can show all the different animals the best,” said Harstad.
