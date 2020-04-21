By the Numbers
New ND Cases - April 19th-20th:
99 confirmed: 39 in Grand Forks County; 49 in Cass County; 4 in Dunn County; 2 in Stutsman County; 1 in Burleigh County; 1 in Morton County; 1 in Mountrail County; 1 in Nelson County; 1 in Stark County.
Totals:
Tested – 14,747 (+1784 from Saturday)
Positive – 627 (+99 from Saturday)
Hospitalized – 51 (+6 from Saturday)
Currently Hospitalized – 17 (+5 from Saturday)
Recovered – 189 (+6 from Saturday)
Deaths – 13 (+4 from Saturday)
•Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying medical conditions
•Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions
•Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions
•Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions
During a press briefing on Saturday, Governor Doug Burgum asked that citizens take this situation seriously and do everything they can to protect themselves and others: “As the number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continues to rise sharply, we urge all North Dakotans to practice physical distancing, avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, implement proper safeguards in their workplaces and be #NDSmart by following state and CDC guidelines,” Burgum said. “Stay home, stay healthy, and stay connected.”
Save Small Business Fund
Valley City Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Kay Vinje sent information to businesses on Monday about a new US Chamber Foundation grant for small businesses. The “Save Small Business Fund” opened on Monday at noon, an initiative to offer small businesses in the US and its territories help as employers struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PPE Portal
The North Dakota Information Technology, EduTech, Gateway to Science and Microsoft Corp., announced on Monday that they have created a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Portal, designed to help fill the growing need for PPE throughout the state.
Thanks to support from a Microsoft Philanthropies Tech Spark grant and a coalition of public and private sector partners, the initiative creates a central hub for providing PPE, as well as identifying PPE needs (and being able to connect those in need to available resources) and ensuring that all PPE produced meets medical standards.
New Shelter Program
A multi-agency task force recently announced that they have created a new temporary shelter program in North Dakota for vulnerable individuals who are homeless and who cannot safely stay at existing homeless and domestic violence shelters because they have tested positive for COVID-19, are showing symptoms and awaiting test results, or need to be in quarantine because of recent travel.
“The new shelter and support program, which has been set up temporarily during this public health emergency, is currently serving 12 people in a couple of communities,” ND Department of Human Services’ Chief Operation Officer Sara Stolt said. “If needs grow, we are prepared to expand to serve homeless individuals who need to self-isolate in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston.”
Behavioral Health
The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $2 million to the North Dakota State Department of Human Services and $500,000 to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe for crisis intervention and mental health and substance use disorder treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. HS Behavioral Health department was awarded a $2 million emergency behavioral health grant. federal dollars.