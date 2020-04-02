Major Disaster Declaration
Governor Burgum announced on Wednesday afternoon that his request for a major presidential disaster declaration for North Dakota was granted by the federal government.
New ND Cases - April 1st
21 new confirmed cases:
City-County Health wants to remind residents of the North Dakota Department of Health’s Quarantine Order for individuals returning from international travels or select states to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
VCPS
With the 1,100 Hi-Liner students now at home, continuing their education by distance learning methods, VCPS is dedicated to supporting households in any way they can.
“Next Monday and Tuesday, I will be meeting virtually with more than 20 parents in our school district to hear about what is going well, what we can do better, and how we can provide better support for our students and parents during the closures of our schools,” Johnson said.
VCPS, with guidance from local and state health officials, decided to close all school playgrounds at Jefferson and Washington Elementary.
