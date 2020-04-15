By the Numbers
New ND Cases - April 14th:
10 confirmed cases: 7 in Cass County; 1 in Burleigh County; 1 in Grand Forks County; 1 in Morton County
Totals:
Tested – 10,916 (+135 from Monday)
Positive – 341 (+10 from Monday)
Hospitalized – 42 (+2 from Thursday)
Currently Hospitalized – 13 (+0 from Monday)
Recovered – 138 (+11 from Monday)
Deaths – 9 (+1 from Monday; man in his 80s with underlying health conditions from Morton County, a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19)
Positive Rate of Testing:
The state’s positive rate of testing, he noted, is the second lowest in the nation, at 3.1%
Tuesday’s percentage, however, was one of the highest one-day positive rates of testing in the state, 7.4%.
Hospital Surge Plan
Tammy Miller, North Dakota Chief Operating Officer and co-lead for Unified Command, the group that has formulated the surge plan. Miller was able to speak about the surge plan at the press briefing.
Tribal Nations Partnership
Governor Burgum was joined at the press conference by ND Indian Affairs Commission (NDIAC) Executive Director Scott Davis. Davis gave details about how state entities and tribal leaders have been collaborating to ensure all North Dakotans are informed, safe and supported during the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked the NDDoH, Department of Public Instruction and others, expressing how important communication is to ensure adequate resources for tribal areas.
“This virus is real, and it’s powerful, and it’s something we really need to respect,” Davis said. “We need to follow the guidelines. These are not for show or play. This is real, so we really need to respect what this means for our people.”
Resources
On Monday, Governor Burgum spoke to the uptick of domestic violence calls that hotlines and law enforcement have been reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because social distancing further isolates victims of abuse, Burgum said, it’s important that they know they’re not alone. He encourages anyone who feels like they are in a dangerous situation to reach out to organizations and hotlines established for helping in these situations.
Valley City Abused Persons Outreach Center– Crisis Line: 701-845-0072; Office: 701-845-0078
