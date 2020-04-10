By the Numbers
New ND Cases - April 9th:
18 new confirmed cases: 6 in Cass County; 4 in Burleigh County; 1 in McKenzie County; 1 in Morton County; 1 in Richland County; 1 in Stark County; 3 in Ward County; 1 in Williams County
Totals:
Tested – 8990 (+438 from Wednesday)
Positive – 269 (+18 from Wednesday)
Hospitalized – 34 (+0 from Wednesday)
Currently Hospitalized – 14 (-2 from Wednesday)
Recovered – 101 (+3 from Wednesday)
Deaths – 5 (+1 from Wednesday)
**Man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread
On Thursday afternoon, Governor Burgum announced that there was a sixth confirmed death related to COVID-19 in the state, though it was not included in the day’s official count, as family notification was pending.
New ND Group Website
Various North Dakota advocacy groups have collaborated to launch a website with resources and policy visions created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic situation. NDcovidresponse.org provides resources for residents including emergency assistance for working families, worker safety, housing and utilities, food security, healthcare access and state government resources, as well as policy demands for families and individuals impacted by the pandemic.
Care19 App
As announced earlier this week by Governor Burgum, the North Dakota Department of Health and ProudCrowd’s launch of the free mobile app, Care19, is now available for Apple users and expected soon for Android users. This app is aimed to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by helping NDDoH identify potential contacts with an individual who has tested positive for the virus.
NDDoH
Two new features have been added to the NDDoH’s “dashboard” tracking COVID-19 cases in the state. In addition to state case count, cases per county, source of exposure and age range of positive cases, the website now features compiled data of tests per county (including total negatives and positives) as well as the source each case’s source of exposure by county.
VC Chamber
Valley City Chamber of Commerce shared with area businesses some advice about safely celebrating Easter.
CHI Mercy Health
The CHI Mercy Health Community Board sent out a memo to the public on Thursday morning to update the community on developments and precautions they are adjusting in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s evolution.
Mental Health/Addiction Help
First Lady Kathryn Burgum spoke during the Joint Information Center press conference on Thursday, highlighting the importance during this time of supporting those who might be struggling, and she also reminded residents that there are resources available for those who might struggle with addiction.
Read the full story in your Friday, April 10th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.