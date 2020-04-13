The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is, in a word, unprecedented. No one is quite sure of how to handle the sudden routine change, but finding ways to keep a family that is used to having time alone sane and together is at the forefront of many minds in our community. A big part of having fun as a family is to create something. Whether it’s together or separate, making art or creating something gives even the angstiest of teens a positive boost. Here are three easy ideas to help your family be creative during this quarantine.
The first idea is fun for kids from around 3-11: Edible Peep Slime.
This next idea is for your creative kiddos from ages six and up Homemade Puffy Paint.
And the final idea to stay in touch with your creative side during this quarantine is for the older kids and adults: Whipped Coffee.The Times Record would love to see what you do with your puffy paint art!
Read the full story, and recipes, in your Monday, April 13th Times-Record.