The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame / Center of Western Heritage & Cultures enters the new year with an emphasis on renewed visibility among North Dakota residents and visitors, statewide.
Each February, the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame hosts an open meeting to discuss the business of the Hall and the importance of its role in North Dakota tourism through their mission to preserve and display our state’s rich ranching, rodeo and Native American history. The meeting is part of a weekend of social events, including auction and banquet, all open to the public.
“The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and its Center of Western Heritage & Cultures have a mission that should be important to the entirety of our great state,” proclaimed Rick Thompson, Executive Director. “We open our annual meeting to the public,” Thompson continued, “and we move it each year to different locations to include more of the great people of North Dakota.”
The 2022 Annual Meeting will take place at the Eagles Club in Valley City. Events begin Friday night, February 11, with a social and entertainment. The annual meeting begins at 9:00 am on Saturday, February 12. Attendees are invited to stay for testimonials given in support of the ballot of nominees under consideration for induction to the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame. That evening, members and guests will participate in a social, auction and banquet.
North Dakota’s famed duo, Tigirlily, will perform Saturday night to conclude the weekend events.
The registration fee for the full weekend, including social events and banquet, is $80. Seating is limited. Guests preferring to attend only the Friday evening events can do so for $30.
There is no charge to attend the annual meeting on Saturday morning, or the testimonials presented that afternoon.
A Passport Shopping Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 12th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Attendees will be visiting, shopping, and having their passports stamped by the businesses. When their passport is completed attendees will be eligible for gift basket or gift certificates drawings provided by the merchants listed on the passports. For more info or reservations call 701-623-2000 or online at www.northdakotacowboy.com. Join the fun in Valley City Feb. 11th & 12th!