The 25th Annual Sheyenne Valley Soap Box Derby race was held this weekend, hosting 32 young racers in two divisions (Stock and Super Stock). The cars sped down Central Avenue, going for gold, starting bright and early in the morning. By afternoon, it was a sizzling-hot day, but the action on Central Ave. was a draw for many onlookers.
Champions
Stock Division: Rylee Berg, age 8, of Valley City, Car #170 – sponsored by John Deere Seeding
Super Stock Division: Veronica Remick, age 13, of Valley City, Car #249 – sponsored by the Valley City Lions Club
In addition to place winners (all of them are listed with photographs on Page 7), there were a few special awards given out. One was the Driver’s Choice Award, given to one car in each division as voted by Soap Box Derby officials.
