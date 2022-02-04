Bismarck – A North Dakota Lucky for Life® player won a prize of a lifetime with a FOR LIFE win! A Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday night’s draw won big by matching five white balls, winning $25,000 a year FOR LIFE! The winning numbers were 3, 5, 11, 32, 40 and the Lucky Ball was 16.
The lucky ticket was sold at R Family Market, 210 N Main Street, in Elgin. The player with the winning ticket will have the option to receive an annuity payment of $25,000 a year for life (minimum of 20 years) or a lump sum cash payment of $390,000. No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.
“We are extremely excited that North Dakota Lottery players have had such great luck in early 2022,” said Randy Miller, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “We just started February and we’ve already had three winners of $100,000 or more.” Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
The Lucky for Life top prize for the Friday, February 4 draw is $1,000 a day for life. For winning numbers and other information, visit us on the web at LOTTERY.ND.GOV.