The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is pleased to announce that there will be a Spring flight departing Hector International Airport April 30, 2023-May 2, 2023. The flight will have approximately 90 Veterans on board from WWII, Korean and Vietnam Conflicts.
The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is a 501c3 non-profit, 100% volunteer organization that takes Veterans to Washington, DC free of charge to visit the memorials built in their honor. As a reminder, the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN never solicits funds through calls or emails.