The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department (NDPRD) invites the public to experience the 2023 Annual Sodbuster Days, Sept. 9-10, at Fort Ransom State Park. The Fort Ransom Sodbuster Association, a group of people interested in preserving the farm life heritage of the early 1900s, coordinate the two-day event.
The weekend will be packed with activities for the whole family to experience what homesteading and pioneer life was like in North Dakota. Visitors can enter the event in a horse-drawn wagon, and watch history come to life as they observe demonstrations of blacksmithing, threshing, and woodworking at the sawmill. They’re also invited to taste handmade lefse or ice cream and enjoy live music, food trucks, and a pie auction. The historic Sunne House will also be open for self-guided tours.