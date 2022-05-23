BISMARCK – The North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations (NDANO) will present the 2022 North Dakota Nonprofits Awards during a luncheon at noon CT on June 9 at the Grand Hotel Minot. The luncheon is the closing event for the North Dakota Nonprofit Leadership Conference. Tickets for the Awards Luncheon are available at www.ndano.org.
The Walt Odegaard Leadership Award is given to an individual who has made a difference by strengthening North Dakota and its nonprofit sector through his or her long-term commitment to leadership, volunteerism and philanthropy. This year’s recipient is Jim Vetter, vice president of treatment services and government relations at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.
The Partnership Building Award is presented to a nonprofit, for-profit business, government agency or educational institution that has demonstrated community leadership and built partnerships within the North Dakota nonprofit sector. The 2022 recipient is Jeremiah Program in Fargo-Moorhead.
The Emerging Leader Award recognizes an individual who has made a significant impact in strengthening the North Dakota nonprofit sector in a short amount of time within the field. Maura Ferguson, fair housing specialist at High Plains Fair Housing Center, is this year’s recipient.
