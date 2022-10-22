Governors Photo Contest 2022 - Living the Dream Photo
By Laura Gardner

Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and Director of North Dakota AAA Gene LaDoucer today presented the winning submissions from the 19th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

Launched in 2004, the Governor’s Photo Contest encourages North Dakota amateur photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota.

