Nine youth have been selected to join the North Dakota 4-H Ambassador program.
The new team members are:
• Allison Bryn, Barnes County, Barnes County North High School
• Hannah Myrdal, Walsh County, Valley-Edinburg High School
• Elsa Axtman, Cass County, Davies High School
• Grace Mitchell, Steele County, Northern Cass High School
• Hazel Moen, Bottineau County, Newburg United School
• Katherine Troutman, Williams County, Prairie Rose Academy
• Mathea Nelson, Ramsey County, Devils Lake High School
• Samantha Meehl, Dickey County, Oakes High School
• Savanna Lebrun, Ramsey County, Devils Lake High School
The North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors held their annual selections event at the North Dakota 4-H Camp in Washburn, North Dakota. This event was run by selection co-chairs, Alyssa Thomsen from Barnes County and Grady Hornung from Pembina County. The event is held annually during the Ambassador’s fall retreat.
“Our elections co-chairs did a great job and provided a positive and engaging experience for youth running to become an Ambassador,” says Hannah Nordby, 4-H Ambassadors co-adviser and a North Dakota State University Extension agent in Adams County.
“Running this event was truly a privilege, and I am very thankful that I was able to work with my fantastic co-chair, Alyssa Thomsen,” says Grady Hornung of Pembina County. “The candidates were amazing, and I am excited to see what they will bring into this already fantastic program.”
“I wanted to become an ambassador because I want to show that 4-H isn’t just about showing animals,” says Hazel Moen of Bottineau County. “There is something for everyone, whether it is baking, painting or woodworking. I want to bring more people into the 4-H community.”
“Once their application is received in the state 4-H office, candidates must commit to the selection interview process,” says Sue Quamme, North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors co-adviser.
“They must attend in person, where they participate in various events that include a formal interview, informal interview, problem-solving event and a group project.”
“Each portion is judged with a rubric,” she adds.
Existing Ambassadors gain experience by helping to judge the events of the in-person interview process.
“We had many amazing candidates,” says Abbey Dahl of Ramsey County, who helped judge the informal interview and problem-solving event. “I had a great time and would do it again in a heartbeat.”
“This event is just another great example of how innovative and committed the North Dakota state 4-H Ambassadors are to North Dakota 4-H youth,” says Nordby.
Information on 4-H and the North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/4h.
