4H Officers

The newly elected 4-H Ambassadors are (front, from left) Hannah Myrdal, Hazel Moen, Allison Bryn, Elsa Axtman, and (back, from left) Samantha Meehl, Katherine Troutman, Savanna Lebrun and Mathea Nelson. Not pictured: Grace Mitchell. (NDSU photo)

Nine youth have been selected to join the North Dakota 4-H Ambassador program.

The new team members are:

Recommended for you