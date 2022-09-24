Kristin Baesler

BISMARCK, N.D. – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced  that updated school accountability reports, which show performance information about North Dakota’s schools, have been published for students, their families, school teachers and administrators, and taxpayers to review.

“North Dakotans provide billions of dollars for their local schools, and they deserve information about their investment,” Baesler said. “These accountability reports give our citizens and taxpayers an indication of how their schools are doing.

