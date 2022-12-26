Hard Red Spring Wheat Field - NDSU

The 2022 North Dakota State University variety trial results and selection guides for hard red spring wheat (A574), durum (A1067) and barley-oat-rye (A1049) are now available online. They can all be accessed at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/varietytrials/variety-trial-results.

“These guides are an important source of information for farmers and agronomists looking for data on variety performance across the state,” says Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist for small grains and corn.

