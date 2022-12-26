“These guides are an important source of information for farmers and agronomists looking for data on variety performance across the state,” says Clair Keene, NDSU Extension agronomist for small grains and corn.
Printed copies can be obtained from NDSU Extension county offices or NDSU Research Extension Centers.
The data in the selection guides comes from variety trials conducted across the state by the Research Extension Centers and main station breeding and agronomy programs. Trials are open to private companies wishing to enter their lines and represent a cross section of what is currently available in the marketplace.
“Farmers are encouraged to consult these guides as unbiased sources of information on performance with varieties from many different programs included,” adds Keene.
A highlight of the hard red spring wheat guide is the second year of including scores of varieties using a Wheat Quality Index.
“The Wheat Quality Index is a weighted index of quality traits the reflects how our major spring wheat buyers value different aspects of wheat flour and dough performance,” says Andrew Green, NDSU spring wheat breeder. “We hope growers will take a look at the Wheat Quality Index when making their variety selections and choose to include a portion of their crop that ranks consistently high in important quality metrics to maintain the premium product that our buyers expect.”