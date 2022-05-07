In conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tourism Division, in partnership with AAA of North Dakota and North Dakota Council on the Arts, are kicking off the 2022 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism. The contest celebrates the talents of North Dakotans and showcases our state as a destination.
This year the categories have been refreshed to encourage more people-centric imagery and to showcase North Dakota’s active outdoor lifestyle and vibrant communities across the state.
“Our state has a lot going on – activities, outdoor adventure and scenery that will surprise and engage – so it is always refreshing to see these talented photographers share these legendary experiences through their imagery,” said Gov. Burgum. “We encourage all North Dakota photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in our great state.”
Photographers can submit photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, Recreation, Wildlife, Scenery, Festivals and Events, and Vibrant Communities. The contest is open now through Aug. 31, 2022.
One winner will be selected in each category and a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the photographer of each selected photo. Additional honorable mentions may be selected in each category, with photographers receiving $50 and North Dakota merchandise. A Best of Show photo will be selected from the winning photographs, and the photographer will receive an additional $300 cash prize and a free, one-year basic membership to AAA.
In addition to the prize money:
• Winning photographs may be used in North Dakota Tourism’s newsletters, promotional materials, and social channels as well as AAA publications and social media channels.
• Winning photographs will be displayed during the fourth quarter of 2022, through a partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts.
The 2020 winning images from the Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism will be on display at the James Memorial Arts Center in Williston May 2-27 with an opening reception on Friday, May 6 from 7-8:30 PM.
“We look forward to seeing these photos showcasing North Dakota’s legendary landscapes, vibrant communities and fun festivals and events,” said Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. “This is also an opportunity for photographers to capture moments that show why they are proud to call North Dakota “home”.”
Launched in 2004, the annual Governor’s Photo Contest has grown significantly since its beginnings. In its first year, the contest attracted more than 300 submissions. Approximately 17,100 photos have been submitted in the years since.
The 2022 Governor’s Photo Contest Rules can be viewed at https://www.medialibrary.nd.gov/assetbank-nd/assetfile/112825.pdf.
Judging of photos will take place within three weeks of the contest deadline. Winners will be notified via email and/or phone following judging with contest announcements and press releases to be distributed soon thereafter.