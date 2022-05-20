BISMARCK, N.D. – Members of the Century High School Wind Ensemble will perform at the North Dakota State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Memorial Hall. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will deliver remarks and present the ensemble with the designation as the 2022-2023 Governor’s Band.
The Century High School Wind ensemble is directed by Chris Dasovich and consists of 47 students. The band will perform a selection of musical pieces. The public is invited to attend the performance.
Members of the Jamestown High School Choir, the 2022-2023 Governor’s Choir, will perform at the Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education on June 9 at Dickinson Middle School. Registration to attend the summit is free and may be completed at 2022InnovativeEdSummit.eventbrite.com.