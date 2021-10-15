Kids ages 4-10: show us your awesome coloring skills on the happy pumpkin picture above. Then have a grown-up drop the picture off at the Times-Record office, 146 NE 3rd S., Valley City, or mail it to PO Box 697, Valley City, ND 58072 before Tuesday, October 26th for your chance to win a prize!
Winners will be announced in the October 29th Times-Record edition.
Need a copy to color? Or need an extra? Stop in to the TR office, Brothers III, Dollar General, Leevers North & South, Casey's and Petro to pick up your Saturday, October 15th edition. Coloring contest form is on page 6.
One entry per child. Due to TR office by October 26th.
Special thanks to our sponsors: Bitz Tire and Service, Valley Cinema, Two Rivers Printing, Quality Alignment & Brake Center, Dick Nelson Sales & Leasing, Inc., Central Avenue Healthmart Pharmacy and Blair's Auto Body.