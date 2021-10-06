The SunPedal Ride, an annual, solar powered electric bike ride across the US, reached North Dakota last week. Conducted by Sushil Reddy, a Guiness World Record holder for longest e-bike ride, the SunPedal Ride is designed to encourage conversation about clean energy, sustainable mobility, and low-emission travel.
Now on its 7th trip, the SunPedal Ride began on August 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Riders Sushil Reddy and Luis Fourzan stopped in Valley City as they continued their trek west. They have since passed through Jamestown and Bismarck on their way toward Billings, Montana.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, October 6th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.