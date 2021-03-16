The highly-anticipated, long-awaited North Dakota Winter Show 2021 has now come and gone. It was, by all accounts, a true thrill for everyone who set foot at the NDWS Event Center to take in a number of events, have good eats, or browse vendor booths.
As Winter Shows go, this one was a smashing hit, with every rodeo performance packing the stands, vendors stuffing the building to capacity and folks from all over the region stopping in at Valley City to be a part of the action. This year was also unique in that its rodeo performances were broadcast LIVE on the Cowboy Channel, a huge bonus for the event and its organizers.
