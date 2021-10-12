Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow today presented the winning submissions from the 18th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.
Launched in 2004, the Governor’s Photo Contest encourages North Dakota amateur photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota.
“We are deeply grateful for these talented photographers who captured the spirit of what makes North Dakota a great place to visit, live, work and raise a family,” Burgum said. “They do a fantastic job of highlighting the wide-open spaces, outdoor adventure and diverse opportunities available in our communities.”
